A Nigerian man has narrated the reason a married woman who came to NYSC orientation camp was sent home

According to him, the woman was caught sleeping with a fellow corps member at the camp despite being married

Social media users reacted massively to the post with many recounting their experiences in camp

A married corps member has been dragged online over her eviction from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

The young woman was reportedly sent home for defaulting on one of the rules laid out by the NYSC officials.

Corps member cheats on husband at orientation camp Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI, PATRICK MEINHARDT/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Married corps member caught in bedroom position

According to an X user @thebearded_sina who shared the story online, the corps member was caught sleeping with a male colleague in camp.

This happened just 24 hours after she left her husband at home and headed for the three-week orientation camp.

Bearded Sina wrote on X:

"During my camp at Non-wam Gbam Tai in Rivers. Apparently I think it is a NYSC rule that you must not be caught having sex on camp. If caught you're sent out.

"Day 2, A married woman was caught having sex with a camper. She had to be sent home. Imagine being sent back to your husband for having sex with a stranger 24 hours after traveling to another state for Nysc."

Reactions as married corps member gets disgraced

Nigerians stormed the comments section of the post to share their opinions about the situation.

Alpha Uchey said:

"2days in obubra even soldiers were caught with married women and single men.. A married man whose wife just gave birth to twins the day after was caught doing threesome."

Chief Som said:

"We surely didn't serve in the same year but this happened during my time. First 2 days and this fine woman was caught with one upside-down boy."

Quin Didi reacted:

"I saw a married woman take off her ring so guys could buy food for her at Mami market. Food?"

Ola wrote:

"I served here too doctor. They warned us sternly not to have any affair with housewives after camping that their husbands have jazz o."

Krimo Jay added:

"It happens almost every year I think, I heard one happened at Enugu 3 some, married woman o."

Source: Legit.ng