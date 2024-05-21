A Nigerian man has melted hearts with a video of his beautiful wife who recently arrived in America

A heartwarming video showed the moment the young woman ran at the airport to share a warm embrace with her husband

According to the excited husband on TikTok, they were in a tough long-distance relationship for about six years

A Nigerian man living in the United States of America has shared his joy online after reuniting with his beautiful wife.

The happy woman arrived at the airport and ran as fast as she could to throw her lover into her arms.

Man over the moon as wife flies to America Photo credit: @skbillionman/TikTok.

Couple reunites after 6 years

In the video shared on TikTok by the emotional husband @skbillionman, he expressed his joy over their reunion.

According to him, six years without the physical company of his wife was not easy but he was glad it was all over.

In his words:

"Welcoming my wife to America after 6 years of long distance relationship. It wasn't easy y'all but glad we closed the gap. Took time for me to be able to do it and d visa process takes time too. We appreciate all the good wishes."

Reactions as couple reunites after 6 years

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to gush over the couple's amazing relationship.

@Mr Dark chocolate asked:

"Why did it take that long?"

@Toyin said:

"Me and my long distance boyfriend don break up like 5 times we just settled today after 2 weeks of no contact, it’s hard but he love me."

@Isata12 said:

"Congratulations i pray that this year 2024 i will testify of God Goodness to travel in Jesus name Amen."

@afiasandraa reacted:

"I cry a lot all the time long distance is hard and honestly it takes a lot of maturity to stay in one. Kudus to you guys."

@Hunadywagatsebe said:

"Lord as I tap in this testimony before the end of this year I will testify."

@Fifi commented:

"Humm me it’s just 7 months but am crying here every day. Long relationship is not for a weak person."

@betty jack reacted:

"I trust God for everything. 6 years now in long distance relationship. I had gone to embassy several times but I trust him for everything."

@edbarhaama added:

"Just one month my woman don forget me already. When it 5 months she found me in America and I forgot her for life."

