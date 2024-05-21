Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, will forever be a happy father as he showed off his toddlers who are growing so fast

The actor said that they were already abroad on vacation as he took time to explain each of the pictures he posted

He told his fans that he has been the one taking care of the twins, bathing them and changing their nappies

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, and his family have warmed hearts with lovely pictures taken from their vacation.

The father of three, who waited for seven years to have his twins, said he and his family have travelled to the United Kingdom for holiday as he made a picture collage to announce the good news.

Taking time to explain each of the pictures, he said the first slide was his twin son, whom he called a big boy. The second slide was his beautiful daughter, whom he called a princess.

The third picture was that of his wife. The actor called her his money chopper and spender.

Adeniyi Johnson gushes over self

When it came to his turn, he celebrated himself and became sarcastic by stating all the roles he takes in the family

According to him, he wast he one who takes cares of his twin. He changes their nappies, bath them and gives them food.

While concluding, he called himself the man, who didn't lie about all the roles he listed.

Recall that when the actor and his actress wife had their twins, they spared no cost to have a grand naming ceremony in celebration of their victory.

Reactions trail the post made by Adeniyi

Many of his colleagues drooled over the pictures. Here are some of the comments below:

Adeniyi Johnson shows off grown-up daughter

Legit.ng had reported that Johnson had left many speechless after he showed off his grown-up daughter, who turned 18 years.

He shared the post on Instagram and his colleagues were happy that he had a daughter before getting married to Seyi Edun, the mother of his twins.

He expressed his love to her and thanked her for being teachable.

