Actor Zack Orji is trending on the Nigerian social media space over details about his country of birth

The Nollywood star, in a viral video, disclosed he was born in Gabon, making him a citizen of the central African country

Zack Orji has sparked outrage, especially from social media platform X, as many shared different opinions about the actor's nationality

Nigerian actor Zack Orji is making headlines over his recent revelation about his country of birth.

On Monday, May 20, a video from a podcast surfaced on Nigerian social media. In it, the actor disclosed that he was born in Gabon, making him a citizen of the Central African country.

Zack Orji narrates his childhood experience. Credit: @zackorji

Source: Instagram

Zack Orji narrated that his dad was in a profession that involved frequent travel to different countries, which led to his birth in Gabon.

The actor revealed that his father gave him his middle name, Amaefuna, which means “Let my heritage not be lost.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Zack Orji, who made headlines after he underwent brain surgery, also spoke about his recent journey back to Gabon, where he reconnected with his roots and directed a film.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Zack Orji's revelation

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as some netizens criticised the actor for getting involved in Nigerian politics when he claimed Gabon as his country of birth.

See some of the reactions below:

UGONNA_JAY:

"If you like, make you from Kenya. You r not on the right side of history, nwoke’

Acedouglas1:

"Could be true, there’s a whole lot of Nigerians in Gabon."

Davidspredict

"This one don take tobacco."

Mhiztartee7819:

"Haha una don de change nationality now."

Daddy_Tweens:

"Na why he support APC.I know say no sane Igbo man go support nonsense. Either dem support LP or some other party but not APC. All those masquerading as Igbos in APC are all from Gabon ."

talk2veee:

"I used to like this man before."

Atine30:

"I talk am this man no be Nigerian."

directtips360_:

"Who give am colos?"

What Zack Orji's friend said about his health

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Philip Obin, a close friend of the veteran, reacted to the rumour about his death.

He took to Facebook and gave a fresh update about the actor. He compared the strength of the actor to that of a horse.

He told people not to be afraid that the actor would come back.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng