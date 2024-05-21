Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji was recently in the news over some comments he made about his origin and his connection to the central African country Gabon

Zack Orji was alleged to have claimed that he was Gabonese after he was born in the country while his father and mother worked there

The actor has now released an official statement on his page debunking the report as he declared that he is a full-blooded Nigerian

Veteran Nigerian actor Zack Orji has sparked reactions online as a statement he published on his social media handle to address the recent report about him being a Gabonese has gone viral.

In the statement released on his page, Zack Orji clarified his nationality while calling out the gossip blog that alleged that he is from Gabon.

Veteran Nollywood star Zack Orji confirms his Nigerian nationality as he debunks the report that he is from Gabon. Photo credit: @realzackorji

Legit.ng had earlier reported on the veteran actor's relationship with the central African country and why he speaks French fluently.

Zack Orji also referred to the recent reports about his death that went viral. He noted that the same platforms that punned the news that he was dead were the ones spreading rumours about his nationality.

"I'm a full-blooded Nigerian" - Zack Orji confirms

In the statement published on his page, the Nollywood legend debunked the viral report that he is Gabonese.

In his disclaimer, Zack Orji noted that he is a full-blooded Nigerian from Enugu state. He further noted that both his parents are Nigerian and that he was only born in the central African country during his parents' short stint there, which didn't last more than two years.

Read Zack Orji's disclaimer below:

Netizens react to Zack Orji's disclaimer

Here are some of the comments that trailed Zack Orji's disclaimer:

@obii.kk:

"No wonder he behave the way he does."

@kathyebony:

"All these bloggers won't stop to amaze me. Funny enough, I watched that interview."

@chidi.e.chidi:

"Wahala! Bikonu this is an abuse to @realzackorji’s right. Let’s be careful how we use this medium cos Karma still dey o!"

@esteae:

"Uncle Zack, forget bloggers o... The fact that he speaks French fluently doesn't make him a French na."

@sim.onebabe_girl_imose:

"Bloggers and the lies."

@princejidekosoko:

"Forget them."

@kingsclothing62:

"Don’t mind dem uncle nah dem go tire."

@j.manufor:

"That’s why he was ready to sell Nigeria to the highest bidder!!"

@atamascephas:

"@realzackorji Sir, I admire your maturity and humility .... But I think, it's about time you pressed charges on whoever that is doing this! It will serve as deterrent to anyone seeking for cheap popularity!!"

