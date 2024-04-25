Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Owners of the Abuja Chinese Supermarket facing allegations of discriminatory practices responded to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC's) summons on Wednesday, April 24.

The agency announced the development via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Abuja Chinese Supermarket reportedly reopened. Photo credit: @fccpcnigeria

Source: Twitter

The FCCPC said the proprietors of Royal Choice were invited to answer questions regarding the allegations.

Royal Choice, located at China General Chamber of Commerce, sells Chinese foods and beverages.

In a viral video on April 21, a resident narrated how he was told the supermarket was off-limits to Nigerians.

At the weekend, several people expressed dissatisfaction over the policy which reportedly only allows patronage from Chinese customers.

Subsequently, FCCPC operatives inspected the facility.

FCCPC tweeted:

"Update: Owners of the Abuja Chinese Supermarket facing allegations of discriminatory practices responded to our summons today to answer questions regarding the allegations. FCCPC operatives have conducted an inspection of the facility.

"We will continue to provide updates as the investigation progresses."

Abuja Chinese store reopened

Meanwhile, providing an update, the estate assistant facility manager, Sanusi Shuaibu, in a chat with The Punch disclosed that the issue has been resolved and officials of the commission have reportedly unsealed the grocery store.

He said:

“Yes, we went to the commission today and all the issues have been resolved. The owner of the supermarket was also present at the meeting with the officials. The owner tried to explain the situation and they allowed everyone involved to explain what really happened.

"They also asked us to submit some documents which we did and they also asked her (the owner) some questions. After the meeting, we left the commission and they came to unseal the supermarket."

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng