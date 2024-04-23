Bullying is said to be an everyday occurrence amongst students at Lead British International, Gwarinpa, Abuja

Some students of the school said this while reacting to the viral video female student who was bullied by her classmates

In a now-trending video, the students said some teachers were watching them being bullied and they didn’t do anything

FCT, Abuja - Some students of Lead British International, Abuja, said bullying happens every day in the Abuja-based secondary school.

The students stated this following the viral video of a female student who her classmates bullied.

The female students said it is common and the management of the school doesn’t do anything about it when students report incidents to them.

They disclosed this in a trending video shared by The Punch via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @MobilePunch, On Tuesday, April 23.

According to its Facebook page, the school is located at Aliyu Mustdafa Street, 2nd Avenue in the Gwarinpa area of Abuja.

The students said:

“And some teachers were watching them and they didn’t do anything. There was one time they poured cold water on us.

“They are not allowing you guys inside? That’s because they are guilty. They have been acting like nothing happened.”

Nigerians react as Abuja students confirm bullying

@Ourfather23

Bullies copied such behaviours from their parents who Bullies their domestic staffs, drivers and subordinates. The children pass it on to their peers in school.

So, when you complain the parents doesn't see anything wrong with it because they too are Bullies

@alanememichaeli

It is because the rich parents of those bullies are corrupt politicians who don't have time to train their kids and their kids learn from their wickedness.

@MichaelBiafra

Because that’s where children who think their parents have money and power schools

@Yassirsaad61

If this really happens every day this school ought to be closed

