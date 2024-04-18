The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the former governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, wanted over alleged financial crimes worth N80 billion.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 18, the anti-graft agency urged anyone who knows the whereabouts of the former governor to contact its office or the police.

EFCC declares Yahaya Bello wanted Photo Credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

The Facebook post reads:

"Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2 Billion. Anybody with information as to his whereabout should report immediately to the Commission or the nearest Police Station."

See the Facebook post here:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This is coming barely 24 hours after the former governor reportedly evaded arrest by the EFCC at his residence in Abuja following the intervention of his successor, Governor Usman Ododo.

Source: Legit.ng