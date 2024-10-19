The Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, has disclosed what is next for Bishops David Abioye and Thomas Aremu after their retirement

The executive secretary of the church, Pastor Adebisi Olayinka Aboluwade, said Abioye and Aremu cannot hold any official portfolio because of the demand of duty

Pastor Aboluwade said Living Faith Church has the “Elongated Service Scheme” for retiree pastors who want to continue their services in this commission

The Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, said the church has an “Elongated Service Scheme” for retired pastors like Bishops David Abioye and Thomas Aremu.

The church's executive secretary, Pastor Adebisi Olayinka Aboluwade, said the scheme provides an opportunity for those who want to continue their services in this commission.

Pastor Aboluwade explained that the scheme is the oversight function under the mission inspectorate service platform.

He stated this during the valedictory service in honour of Bishop Abioye at Goshen City along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway in Nassarawa state on Friday, October 18.

In the video shared by Church Gist via its Facebook page, Pastor Aboluwade explained that no retired pastor can hold any official portfolio because of the demand of duty.

Speaking on what next for retiree pastors in Winners Chapel, he said:

“This commission has a provision for an Elongated Service Scheme which is an opportunity for those who want to continue their services in this commission. interested retirees have applied under this scheme and up till now up to 31 retirees have been enlisted in the scheme to the glory of God and still counting.

“However, we must know that no retiree in this commission can hold any official portfolio because of the demand of duty in this commission.

“Therefore, the core tax of any retiree pastor under the elongated service scheme is the oversight function under the mission inspectorate service platform which we call the MIS. In addition, there are a number of our retirees who have been connected and have stayed connected to this commission as active members of the church where they live. Those of them who are also in pursuit of the ministry they have received from the Lord have been very much connected to this commission as was observed during the 70th birthday of our Father in the lord, Bishop David Oyedepo which held recently.

“By the policy of this commission, only the founder has a lifetime tenure except where he decides to step down”

