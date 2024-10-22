A Nigerian man has shared the voice note he received from his sister who recently travelled to America

In the voice note, the funny girl faked an accent and spoke to her brother like someone who has been abroad for years

Social media users who watched the video were left in stitches and they penned funny remarks in the comments section

A Nigerian man's social media post has gone viral after sharing a funny voice note from his sister, who had recently relocated to the United States.

The voice note showed his sister's impressive comedic skills as she checked up on him to know how he was faring.

Man shares voice note sister in US sent Photo credit: @clinton0522/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl fakes accent days after relocation

Adopting a mock American twang, she greeted her brother with a casual, "How are you doing?" before launching into a playful rap.

Posted on TikTok by @clinton0522, the voice note revealed the girl's enthusiasm as she tried to hard to mimic the accent.

She said:

"How are you doing? I am your sister. Bro What'sup? I am going to say this in a rap. Hello. Hang up the trap (rapping). I miss you."

The post sparked laughter in the comments, with many praising her confidence and creativity.

Comments flooded the platform, filled with playful remarks and admiration for the sister's impressive accent switch.

"POV: Your little sister 3 days after she went to USA," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man shares voice note from sister

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the video.

@Seyi vibez only said:

"Make I enter first make you con hear me after 30 mins."

@Pretty Clara stated:

"After two weeks she go stop dey call you bro oh she go start dey call you by your name."

@Precious Ushukere said:

"Make I just reach that US first. Ain't gonna wanna."

@Queen elpadrino stated:

"Nah body una just carry go USA. 3 days ago. Her soul and spirit don dhe there 3 years before."

@iv said:

"Nah for 9ja airport I go first change my own accent asap cos I can't wait to reach USA before I change am."

@HERMOSA said:

"Just 3 days and you dey tell us. Abeg just wait for 3 months first."

@Fairly reacted:

"Problem dey ooo."

@Baby Rose said:

"That means 1 week nobody cu hear anything again."

@Glow queen added:

"It means after 1 month ehhh she will be walking with a translator bcz u are not going to understand."

See the post below:

Lady leaks funny voice note from sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a humorous message she received from her younger sister after finishing her UTME examination.

She expressed her frustration that her family hadn’t contacted her to inquire whether she arrived safely at her destination.

