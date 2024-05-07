The law students from Lagos State University (LASU) have won the National Inter Faculty Competition (NIFC)

The LASU law students defeated representatives from 52 other universities across the country to win the national competition

Kodjovi Daniel, Aina Ayomide, Abdulquadri Ajeniya, Bolajojo Animasaun and Akinrinde Fredrick got the victory for LASU

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ojo, Lagos state - The law students from Lagos State University (LASU) have emerged winners of the National Inter Faculty Competition (NIFC) after defeating representatives from 52 other universities across the country.

The national competition was organized and hosted by the Redeemers University, Osun state.

LASU law students win the National Inter Faculty Competition (NIFC) Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed via the institution X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial on Saturday, May 4.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the post, Kodjovi Daniel represented LASU in the essay writing stage while Aina Ayomide and Abdulquadri Ajeniya represented LASU in the debate stage.

Bolajojo Animasaun and Akinrinde Fredrick represented LASU in the final rounds.

The students were tested in various disciplines, including essay writing, debating, brief writing, and advocacy.

The inter-faculty competition comprised multiple rounds, challenging participants’ critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork.

The president of the Student Advocate Association at LASU, Akinwunmi David, said the victory is a demonstration of the brilliance and level of intelligence of the students.

“This victory is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and brilliance of our students. They have once again demonstrated their intellectual prowess and made us immensely proud.”

LASU beats OAU, others to win famous competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that LASU emerged winner of the recently concluded Intellectual Property Law Competition. Lagos-based institution defeated other esteemed institutions like Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), amongst others, to clinch the title.

The competition was organised by the Law Student Society of Lagos State University (LASU) in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Law Society.

The LASU team, represented by Atere Olateju and Lawal Fikayomi, triumphed in the display of legal prowess and intellectual acumen as they delved into the significance and complexities of intellectual property rights.

Source: Legit.ng