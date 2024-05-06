Nigerian students hoping to further their studies abroad had their hopes dashed when the United Kingdom government announced an end to the normal practice of bringing dependents along

The government noted that only students of Doctor of Philosophy PhD will be given the grace to come with their immediate family

The development sent a shockwave through the spines of students across the world who had to sit back at the drawing table to weigh their options

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom (UK) government announced a prohibition on bringing in dependents for all students coming from other countries to study.

The rule specifically affects students seeking a second degree (MSc), excluding Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) educatees.

Masters students who wish to study abroad with their families will now have to concede the UK and look for other good countries

The government explained the reason for the ban as a measure to tackle the unsustainable pressure the population of dependents put on many universities.

But there are other foreign countries that allow people to come along with their loved ones according to The Nation.

Here is a list of Western countries that do not have such prohibition

1. Canada

Canada's immigration levels plan aims to welcome over 460,000 new permanent residents annually. The country's dependent visa allows international students to bring their dependents, who can work or study full-time with the relevant permits.

2. Germany

Germany's family reunion visa enables spouses, children, and other family members to join their relatives living in Germany, either temporarily or permanently.

3. New Zealand

New Zealand's dependent child student visa allows children to join their parents and study at primary or secondary school, with no tuition fees applicable.

4. Australia

Australia's dependent visa permits family members of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens to live and work in Australia.

5. Denmark

Denmark's green card-dependent visa allows international students to bring their family members to the country while they study and work.

6. Finland

Finland's residence permit processing time has decreased, making it easier for family members to join their relatives in the country. The D visa enables family members to travel to Finland immediately after being issued a residence permit.

7. Estonia

Estonia's family visa allows family members to join international students staying in the country, with a validity period of one year.

8. Sweden

Sweden offers various permits for family members to join their relatives living in the country, depending on individual circumstances.

