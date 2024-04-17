The sentencing of Bobrisky and the bail granted to Cubana Chief Priest by the same court for the same reason has continued to generate controversies among Nigerians on social media

But Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained the differences between the two judgments delivered by the federal high court in Lagos

Gaffar explained that Bobrisky admitted to committing the crime at the beginning of the hearing, while Cubana Chief Priest said he was not guilty, meaning the EFCC had to prove the allegation with substantial evidence

Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has been granted an N10 million bail with two sureties by the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, April 17.

The judgment was contrary to the one handed to Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, who was handed a six-month imprisonment for the same reason of naira abuse by the same court.

However, the judgment has led to debate on social media. Still, a legal practitioner, Okanlawon Gaffar, who spoke with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, explained the differences between the two judgments in layman's language.

According to the legal icon, Cubana Chief Priest pleaded not guilty to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's (EFCC) allegation of abusing the naira. The socialite has no case to answer until the EFCC can prove its allegation with substantial evidence.

EFCC arraigned Cubana Chief Priest

On the other hand, Bobrisky admitted to committing the crime at the beginning of the trial, and the court could have sent him to jail or fined him.

Earlier on Wednesday, April 17, Cubana Chief Priest pleaded not guilty to abusing and tampering with the naira during the hearing of the trial.

He was arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare on three counts of naira abuse for allegedly spraying and tampering with the local currency at social events.

The EFCC then noted that the allegation against Cubana Chief Priest was against the Central Bank Act of 2007 provision.

Why court granted bail to Cubana Chief Priest

But Gaffar said the EFCC has to prove and establish the allegation they levelled against the socialite. He said:

"Cubana Chief Priest pleaded not guilty and wants to join issues with the EFCC. Upon pleading not guilty, it means the onus is now on the prosecutor, that is, the EFCC, to prove beyond reasonable doubt that what they have accused him of, he truly committed the offence."

The legal luminary further explained that the bail granted to Cubana Chief Priest meant that he could actually come from his home to answer questions.

He added:

"In Bobrisky's case, he pleaded guilty. The CBN Act states that when you deface or abuse the naira, you're meant to be fined, and the fine is N50,000, or you go to six months in prison. In his or her own case, as the case may be, he or she pleaded guilty."

He then concluded that with the bail, the EFCC have to start working on concrete evidence to nail Cubana Chief Priest

