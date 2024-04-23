The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied swirling claims and rumors that the commission has been engaging in extrajudicial operations

This comes as their pursuit of the on-the-run former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, has been met with resistance aided by the incumbent

The commission stated that all their steps and actions are defined by the laws of the country

The EFCC has responded to the claims circulating on social media platforms that the commission has been exceeding its authority in its operations.

These claims specifically address the EFCC's attempts to arrest the former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, who has been evading capture and has since been declared wanted.

EFCC promises to hunt down all bad element in the country Image: X/@officialEFCC @officialGYBKogi

Source: Facebook

The commission denied engaging in such actions, stating that all their activities are in accordance with the country's constitution.

The anti-graft agency made this statement on its official social media account on Monday, April 22.

The commission's Acting Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, explained that the arrest order, obtained from the Federal High Court, does not contradict the earlier judgment of a Kogi state High Court, which granted the subject his fundamental human rights.

The Kogi High Court ruled that Mr. Bello should be granted freedom of liberty and movement, but later on, the EFCC obtained an arrest warrant from the Federal High Court for the ex-governor.

Uwujaren said:

"The enrolled Order of the Kogi State High Court only granted an order to enforce Bello’s right to personal liberty and freedom of movement, it didn’t preclude the Federal High Court ‘to make any Order as it may deem just in the determination of the rights of the Applicant and the Respondent as may be submitted to her for consideration and determination”

The commission pleads with citizens to support the agency in its bid to rid the nation of bad elements.

Source: Legit.ng