Notorious cult leaders involved in kidnappings and murders in Kereken-Boue, Khana local government area, have landed in police net

The suspected cult leaders met their waterloo during a recent raid embarked upon by the operatives of Rivers state police command

The state's CP, Tunji Disu, confirmed the arrest of two suspects who kidnapped and buried alive a former chairman in one of the LGAs after collecting N200,000 from his wife

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Police authorities in Rivers have confirmed the arrest of two notorious kidnappers in the state.

The cultists were paraded alongside 15 other suspects at the Rivers state police command. Photo credit: Rivers state police command.

Source: Facebook

According to the Rivers state police command, the kidnappers masterminded the abduction of Praise Daakian, a former chairman in the Kereken-Boue, Khana local government area of Rivers state, and allegedly buried him alive.

As reported by The Punch, the police disclosed that the suspects collected N200,000 as part of payment for the ransom from the victim's wife before burying him alive.

The state commissioner of police, Olatunji Disu, made this known to reporters during his maiden news briefing in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday, December 4.

Disu, who noted that the suspects have confessed to the murder, added that two armed robbery suspects were also arrested during a raid in the community, Daily Trust report added.

He stated:

“After a series of interrogations, the duo confessed to being leaders of Iceland and Degbam cult groups in Khana lga, respectively and have been terrorising the area for the past three years.

“The duo also confessed to murdering nine other victims from 2021 to 2023 and were the main reason for the partial evacuation of the community within this same period.”

Source: Legit.ng