Violence erupted in Okwu Uratta community in Imo state as youths staged a protest over the alleged killing of a resident

Sources in the community say the deceased was murdered by the vigilante group operating in the community

It is understood that the police have arrived at the scene and are working to restore normalcy

Owerri, Imo state - One person died and several properties were destroyed during a violent protest in Okwu Uratta community, Owerri North local government area (LGA) of Imo state.

The unrest which happened on Tuesday, April 23, was triggered by the killing of a young man, Friday Njoku, allegedly by members of the local vigilante group.

The youths accused the leader of the vigilante group, Emmanuel Abakporo, an officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), of 'supervising' Njoku’s killing.

In a fit of rage, the youths stormed Abakporo’s house, beat his son and set his wife’s shop ablaze.

They later returned to his house, razing it with his car, motorcycles and household equipment.

The Nation quoted a resident as saying:

“The police have arrived at the scene and are working to restore normalcy, but the family of the victim and the youths in the community are demanding justice."

In a similar vein, the Nigerian Tribune quoted a source as saying:

“Our community is on fire. The youths are rampaging because a young man named Friday Njoku was killed on Sunday, April 21, and his body was dumped here.

"People saw that it was the security personnel in the community who shot him dead.”

Imo violence: Police react

Henry Okoye, the spokesperson of the police in Imo state, spoke on the incident. He stated that the commissioner of police (CP), Danjuma Aboki, had sent a team to the scene for a rescue mission.

Okoye said:

“Firefighters have also been deployed to put out the inferno.

"The police have launched an investigation into the incident to bring the offenders to justice."

