The Nigerian Police have arrested a suspect complicit in the killing of a Babcock University lecturer in an attack on an event center in Ogun

The suspect was also reported to have kidnapped two other innocent individuals during the operation

The suspect is the security man of the event center who was hired a few weeks ago when the lounge began operations

The Nigerian Police have announced the apprehension of a key suspect in an incident that occurred on Friday, April 19, at Ajadeh Event Centre in Iperu Remo along Sagamu Road.

During the attack by nine masked men, a Babcock University lecturer in Ogun state was shot dead.

Police said investigations are still ongoing to unravel the mysteries surrounding the occurrence Image: X/Police

Source: Twitter

The invasion resulted in the kidnapping of two people. Yinka Olowojobi, the lecturer, resisted the abduction attempt and was fatally shot on the spot.

Omolola Odutola, the Spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, narrated that the incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Friday, April 19.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The victims were relaxing in the lounge when the felons unexpectedly barged in, seizing control of the atmosphere, the Guardian reported.

Odutola said:

"Eyewitnesses were able to count eight men dressed in black and armed with guns emerged from an unknown place into the relaxing lounge and open fire indiscriminately, where one person later identified as a lecturer at Babcock University named Olowojobi Yinka, was shot in the chest, for resisting to go away with the hoodlum, at their prompt, while a manager of a car stand, simply known as Dare “m” the third person is yet to be identified"

Police arrest suspect

The spokesperson explained that the suspect, Awada Ishaya, a male from Plateau state, was newly hired as a security officer when the event center opened two weeks ago, reported the PUNCH.

The police said suspicious occurrences led to him being flagged and brought in for detailed interrogation.

Source: Legit.ng