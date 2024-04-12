Governor Hope Uzodimma has offered automatic employment to two first-class law graduates of the Imo State University (IMSU).

The outstanding graduates who got the juicy offer at the Government House in Owerri, Chinonso Oparaji and Chipuruime Udeh, were presented to him in the state capital.

The Oparaji and Udeh graduated with first-class honours from IMSU and Law School.

Governor Uzodimma, commenting on the development, hailed the efforts of the IMSU's management by fostering an environment conducive to academic success, Punch reports.

The governor assured the institution of his administration's commitment to uplifting the educational sector in line with the state’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

His words:

“In a significant move aimed at recognising academic excellence, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has approved the immediate employment of two outstanding Imo indigenes, Chinonso Oparaji and Mrs. Chipuruime Udeh.

“The duo, who achieved first-class honours in law at Imo State University and the Nigerian Law School, received the prestigious offer during a recent visit to the Government House in Owerri.

“Accompanied by dignitaries, including the Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Prof. U.U. Chukwumaeze (SAN) and the Chief Judge of Imo State, Theresa Chikeka, Governor Uzodimma, warmly received the graduates."

Source: Legit.ng