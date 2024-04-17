Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Armed groups known as 'bandits' on Wednesday, April 17, invaded Angwar Danko village in Kakangi constituency of Birnin Gwari local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

The terrorists have reportedly taken the abductees into the forest.

Again, Bandits are on the rampage in Kaduna. Photo credit: Uba Sani

As reported by Daily Trust, a large number of bandits invaded the community around 6 pm, on Wednesday, April 17, firing shots indiscriminately.

Men and women who were abducted by the terrorists were marched into the forest, according to sources.

Yahaya Musa Dan Salio, the representative for Kakangi ward in the Kaduna state house of assembly, confirmed the incident, disclosing that he had yet to receive full details regarding the number of villagers abducted. He, however, noted that dozens have been seized.

He said:

“I just received a call from the area informing me that dozens of my constituents have been abducted.

“The bandits have surrounded the village, and as we speak, they are still there, taking their victims into the forest. The situation is dire.”

Dan Salio emphasised the urgent need for authorities to deploy more security checkpoints in the area to restrict the movement of bandits.

Kaduna police have no information on attack

When contacted, Mansur Hassan, the spokesperson of the police in Kaduna state, stated that he would reach out to his colleagues in the area for details before providing further comments.

Abductions from remote areas in Nigeria by rampaging armed groups with no ideological affiliation are common.

The terrorists often target villagers and travellers for ransom, forcing families and communities to sell land, cattle and grain to secure their loved ones’ release.

More to follow...

