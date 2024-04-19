A group of protesters in Bokkos local government of Plateau state, on Friday, April 19, protested the continued killings in the area

The protesters, mostly women, demanded the arrest and prosecution of attackers who have a connection with the mindless killings going on in Plateau state

Legit.ng reports that hundreds of people have been killed and injured in recurrent violence in Plateau state

Bokkos, Plateau state - Women in Bokkos local government area (LGA) of Plateau state have taken to the streets in protests over the renewed violent attacks by gunmen in their communities.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, April 19, the disgruntled women headed to the council headquarters to register their grievances.

They were thoroughly displeased with the ceaseless attacks on their local government and Mangu LGA.

12 people, mainly women, were reporetdly killed in Tilengpat village of Pushit district, Mangu on Thursday, April 18.

A community leader in Pushit, simply identified as John, said:

“So far, we have recovered twelve dead bodies of individuals who were brutally murdered during the attack in the Pushit community and their bodies recovered."

Plateau attacks blamed on "criminal elements"

Meanwhile, Marcus Artu, the transition committee chairman of Mangu, described the attack as a deliberate attempt by criminal elements to scuttle government efforts in resettling the displaced persons.

Channels Television quoted Artu as saying:

“I am in the village to talk to the people and convene emergency meetings with security agencies as well as stakeholders to avoid any reprisal or breakdown of law and order.”

Legit.ng understands that security operatives have been deployed to the affected community.

