The Plateau state House of Assembly now has at least nine new members as legislators after they were sworn in on Friday, April

The nine members were sworn in by the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Gabriel Dewan, in Jos, the capital

Among the lawmakers who took the oath of office on Friday is a member from Jos East who is now the deputy speaker

Speaker Gabriel Dewan of the Plateau State House of Assembly has sworn-in nine out of the 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers.

The swearing in took place in Jos, the state capital, on Friday, April 5.

The Nation reports that the member from Jos East was appointed Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

Dewan was said to have justified the swearing in based on a letter he received mentioning where it emanated from.

Anxiety as Sacked Plateau Assembly PDP Lawmakers Vow to Force APC Members Out

The 16 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were ousted by the Court of Appeal but are banking on Supreme Court judgment, have declared their intention to resume plenary on Tuesday, January 23.

It was learnt that the resumption is set to take place at the temporary chamber in the old government house in Jos, Plateau state.

Why sacked PDP lawmakers threatened to resume plenary

The sacked lawmakers were relying on the Supreme Court judgment that overturned the lower court's decision and reinstated Governor Caleb Mutfwang as the duly elected governor of the state,

Speaking to journalists in Jos on Monday, January 22, the PDP members cautioned All Progressives Congress (APC) against approaching the House of Assembly.

Senate Swears In Simon Lalong as Plateau South Senator

Much earlier, the Senate had sworn in Simon Lalong, a former Plateau state governor, as the senator representing Plateau south district.

The oath of office was administered on Lalong on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday, December 20.

The immediate past minister of labour and employment was elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng recalls that Lalong’s media aide, Simon Macham disclosed that the APC senator tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu to become a member of the 10th Senate.

Source: Legit.ng