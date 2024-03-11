At least seven people were killed and several others injured during bandits attack on a market in Plateau state

It was gathered that the bandits attacked the community on motorcycles when the market was bubbling with commercial activities

A youth leader who confirmed the tragic incident said police personnel have been deployed to the community to restore law and other

Wase, Plateau state - Bandits have killed seven people and injured several others after invading a market in Zurak Campani, Wase local government area of Plateau State.

As reported by Daily Trust, Abdullahi Hussaini, a youth leader in the area said the gunmen opened fire on the people transacting businesses after invading the market around 2pm on Sunday, March 10.

Bandits kill 7, injured many others in Plateau market

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked when the community and market were bubbling with commercial activities.

According to Premium Times, Hussaini said:

“The gunmen arrived at the market in their numbers on motorcycles. They started shooting sporadically, killing seven people instantly while many others were injured. The gunmen successfully launched the attack and fled without any resistance because people were not expecting any security threat at the moment.

“The gunmen fled to the bush but police personnel have been deployed to the community to restore law and other. We are calling on more security deployment in the area because we don’t know what may happen anytime soon,”

Former lawmaker explains cause of Plateau killings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former member of the House of Representatives, representing Jos South/Jos East, Dachung Musa Bagos, spoke about the killings in Plateau state. Bagos said the killings and insecurity are caused by land grabbers who use these communities for illegal mining and agricultural purposes.

The former explained that there is no issue of an ethnic, religious, or farmer/herder clash in the state. He said the above reasons are given to “fake face” the major issue of land grabbing for illegal activities.

“What is happening is pure genocide, land grabbing. People come into communities, kill, chase these people and occupy their lands. And it’s not just a mere statement, the facts and proofs are there.”

