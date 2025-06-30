The 2025 Civil Service Awards Night in Abuja spotlighted 18 federal civil servants and two ministries for their exceptional dedication and integrity

Recognised as “quiet reformers,” the honourees were celebrated for driving excellence and innovation within Nigeria’s public service

The event followed an international civil service conference and reflected the Tinubu administration’s commitment to reforms, accountability, and employee welfare

No fewer than 18 federal civil servants were honoured by the Federal Government and key stakeholders for outstanding contributions during the 2025 Civil Service Awards Night, held on Saturday evening.

Two federal ministries also received recognition for excellence.

The high-profile event followed the successful maiden International Civil Service Conference (ICSC), which took place earlier in the week at Eagles Square, Abuja.

More than 5,000 delegates from around the world convened to share ideas and innovations in public sector management.

Government lauds dedication and reform

In her remarks, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, described the recipients as “quiet reformers” who have shown unwavering dedication, integrity and professionalism in service.

“They show up on time, meet deadlines, write policies, fix systems, and still manage to maintain a smile.

Tonight, we pause to acknowledge the busyness and say: we see you. We thank you. We honour you.”

She noted that the awards night has now become a permanent feature on the civil service calendar, aimed at recognising exceptional civil servants whose contributions often go unnoticed.

Walson-Jack also used the platform to advocate greater discipline and punctuality in the public service, stressing the importance of workplace culture in national development.

“Resuming work by 8am is not just a rule; it is a culture we must reclaim and uphold. When we arrive on time, we demonstrate respect for the system, our colleagues, and the citizens we serve.”

She commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support for civil service reform, particularly recent advances in digitisation, performance management, the new minimum wage, and pension restructuring.

Presidential prizes and recognition for civil servants

Top honours of the night included the Presidential Star Prize, awarded to Dr. Bahijjatu Hadiza of the Federal Ministry of Environment. Her reward package featured an SUV, award plaque, laptop, a foreign short course, a masterclass programme, and a certificate.

Similarly, Chukwudi Ekwenugo from the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy walked away with an SUV, N500,000, a laptop, and a foreign training opportunity.

Other honourees received cash prizes ranging between N250,000 and N500,000, laptops, and houses, among other incentives.

Tinubu administration pledges continued reform

Representing President Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, described civil servants as the “backbone of governance and national development”.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to providing an enabling environment that rewards merit, fosters innovation, and ensures accountability in the civil service.

While celebrating those recognised, Walson-Jack urged all public servants to remain diligent:

“Recognition may take time, but it will come. Do your work so well that it cannot be ignored.”

She, however, expressed dissatisfaction with some MDAs that either failed to submit nominations or presented unqualified candidates, calling for improved compliance in future editions.

The 2025 Civil Service Awards underscored the Federal Government’s renewed focus on values-driven public service and its commitment to rewarding excellence as a catalyst for national progress.

