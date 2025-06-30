The Students' Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has reportedly released the names of students who were caught dressing indecently

Thirty-five students of the Port Harcourt varsity were named on the list of erring students, with their full names, level, course of study, hostel and phone number made public

According to the notice, the named students were to appear before the Students' Ethics and Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday, June 25

Nigerians have reacted to an emerging list of students who dress indecently, reportedly released by Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt.

The indecently dressed students were exposed by the school's Students' Ethics and Disciplinary Committee.

In a notice that Portharcourt Specials shared on Facebook, the committee had directed the 35 erring students featured on the list to appear before it on Tuesday, June 25.

On the list, the full names, level, department, matriculation number, course of study, hostel name and room number, as well as the phone number of the erring students, were made public alongside their offence.

The first on the list is a female student named Nwala Precious, and her offence was wearing bum shorts.

Some people were amused by the list.

Mixed reactions trailed the university's release

Precious Benjamin said:

"Precious number 1 and 2🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Welldone name sakes."

Blessing Nweke said:

"As a malabress I can't relate cos na from gate u go reach house..you won't even cross unical gate."

Chichi Christian said:

"Uniport students can’t relate how many names them wan write kwanu.

"Una for kuku sew uniform give student na which one be leg chain and nose ring.

"Are they not adults and allowed to make their decisions??"

Richson Robinson said:

"I swear na them start this process in our days... Even on a Saturday a friend of mind that came from ph we decided to just enter school for sight seeing. Omo these security people refused entering oo."

Ruthie Jumbo said:

"See my sister wey say she be virgin say wen I wear bum short she go dey vex dey call me unrighteous girl I don chakam 📸 this post I dey wait for her to come back since that time she dey lecture hall since 2pm now it's past 8 it's alright 🤗😂😂😂😂."

Melody Ngbarabara said:

"Nawa oh 😂😂.

"I dun tire to defend this school I go 😂😂.

"Shame wear me agbada on behalf of Ignatius."

MJ Moses Josiah said:

"Even people that sorted all their courses and assignment are typing it's a secondary or glorified secondary.

"Cry cry babies.

"Type the world class universities you attended."

