Top Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin has finally spoken up about the buzz surrounding her pregnancy

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the comedian unveiled her baby bump on Father’s Day while celebrating her husband

The clip soon generated rumours from different quarters, but the comedian addressed the situation during a recent performance

Warri Pikin, a Nigerian comedian whose real name is Anita Asuoha, has finally addressed the several rumours circulating about her pregnancy.

The mother of four had earlier unveiled her growing baby bump while celebrating her husband on Father’s Day, alongside their children.

The clip swiftly generated a buzz across all sides of social media, with many claiming it was a prosthetic bump. Critics slammed her for making a mockery of other women who are looking up to God for children.

Conversely, Warri Pikin shared a video of herself in the gym, working out intensely with her bare baby bump. This clip, however, silenced some naysayers, as it seemed impossible to fake such a display.

In a new development, Warri Pikin was spotted performing at Ajebo’s event. She seized the opportunity to speak about her bump and jokingly asked the crowd if her husband was impotent, a question that ignited roars of laughter from the audience.

Recall Kemi Olunloyo reacted to the videos comedienne Real Warri Pikin shared announcing her pregnancy.

The journalist who shared her evidence, alleged that Warri Pikin had lost a baby which was the gym picture she shared.

Kemi Olunloyo further sparked reactions online after she claimed Warri Pikin was wearing a prosthetic baby bump in the viral video she shared.

Thoughts as Warri Pikin addresses pregnancy

Read some reactions below:

@itz_abike_bae said:

"My ex him mama and older brother die, him still ogolo 😂😂😂😂."

@dickson_20255 said:

"Please help my music career, follow me and stream my music, show me love please when I'm here 😢😢."

@comedian_freemouth said:

"I too believe my personal person @realwarripikin Queen of chopping mic 🎤 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@gr8emmy_ said:

"@realwarripikin 😂😂😂😂😂 girls can be funny make dem begin disturb innocent guy wey no like trouble."

@sugarberry_bae said:

"Na wah..take am easy."

@barbie_pink_21 said:

"She dey advertise her Odogwu 😂😂😂 God Abeg o😂😂😂 make ladies no begin slide into d man Dm o."

@chilove_beautyworld said:

"Na ring boiler i hear so?😂😂😂😂."

@iam_hamara said:

"She Say E Carry RINGBOILER 😂Abi na only Me Hear Am😂."

@goldy._shopping_world said:

"😂😂 funny woman."

Warri Pikin shares pregnancy-safe bedroom styles

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin, real name Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, made headlines again after she shared a funny post online.

The pregnant media personality, who was previously accused of wearing a prosthetic baby bump, shared a funny video.

The video highlighted sexual conversations and bedroom activities suggested for pregnant women, igniting reactions online.

