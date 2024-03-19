The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to withdraw the charges against Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State.

This appeal follows the EFCC's decision to add Bello to a revised set of charges alongside Alli Bello.

AYF president Ahmed Zagi criticised individuals pressing charges against Bello, accusing them of being political opportunists pretending to be public servants.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop the charges against Yahaya Bello, the ex-governor of Kogi State.

This request comes after the EFCC included Bello in an updated charge alongside Alli Bello.

The EFCC has been on the radar of the ex-governor of Kogi state since he left office. Photo Credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello/EFCC

Source: Facebook

The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop the case against Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State.

The amended charge involves Alli, the chief of staff to the current governor, Usman Ododo, and Daudu Suleiman, who face 17 counts of alleged diversion of approximately N100 billion state funds in September 2015, preceding Bello's tenure.

Allegations against Yahaya Bello lack credibility - AYF

The AYF, through its president Ahmed Zagi, labelled those pursuing the case against Bello as political opportunists masquerading as public servants.

In the statement made available to Legit.ng, the group said:

“To any right-thinking person, and in any sane clime, this charge is laughable. Available reports and facts have it that H.E Yahaya Bello could not have, as of September 2015, conspired with anyone, including the Government House Cashier, Abdulsalami Hudu, to convert any money belonging to the State Government."

They alleged that before assuming the role of Governor of Kogi State, Bello had no prior financial involvement with the state government, which would have allowed him to misuse funds belonging to the state.

This assertion raises scepticism as it lacks coherence and credibility.

The said:

“The question begging for answers is, did the Kogi State Government come out in any way to declare its money missing?”

The AYF has requested that the EFCC drop the investigation and issue an apology to Kogi's ex-governor.

"Free Yahaya Bello": EFCC told to prioritise Tinubu’s anti-corruption policy

Meanwhile, the call for the EFCC is to maintain Nigeria's integrity by avoiding exclusive attention to political disputes.

Critics highlight that this approach needs to improve the efficacy of President Bola Tinubu's anti-corruption initiatives.

This plea coincides with EFCC's ongoing probe into the activities of former Kogi state governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Source: Legit.ng