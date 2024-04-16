A group known as Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition has claimed that a cabal of oil bunkers is hell-bent on frustrating the fight against oil theft in the region

During a press conference on Tuesday, April 16, in Bayelsa, the coalition noted that the cabal is being assisted by some individuals to war against the efforts of the Nigerian Army and the NSCDC

The group, therefore called on the federal government under President Bola Tinubu and the international community to help in the struggle to dismantle these criminal structures

Bayelsa - The Niger-Delta Environmental Justice Coalition has accused oil bunkers in the region of intentionally frustrating the efforts of Tantita Ltd, the Nigerian Army, and the Civil Defence in their fight against oil theft.

Speaking at a press conference in Yenagoa, Comrade Abalagha Adawari, the group's spokesman, highlighted that a powerful cabal led by certain oil bunkers is determined to frustrate the joint initiative of Tantita, the Army, and the NSCDC in safeguarding oil pipelines against vandals.

In their official statement made available to Legit.ng, the coalition expressed deep concern over a critical issue that poses a significant threat to the region's stability and the well-being of its people.

The coalition wants the federal government to clamp down on oil theft

The statement reads in part:

“It has come to our attention that a group of unpatriotic individuals, in collusion with oil bunkers and vandals, are actively working to undermine the noble mission of Tantita Ltd, the Nigerian Army, and the Civil Defence to protect the region's oil assets.

"Tantita, under the leadership of Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has successfully made substantial progress in securing the region's vital resources and intercepting the theft of precious oil.”

The coalition stressed the need for unified action in protecting the environment, the people, and the region's future.

Furthermore, the coalition demanded that the Nigerian government promptly and decisively address those individuals who are determined to undermine the collective well-being of the region.

It appealed to the international community to recognize the significance of this struggle and provide the necessary support to ensure that justice prevails.

The umbrella body urged the Federal Government to intensify its efforts in protecting the country's oil assets.

It also called upon President Tinubu not to succumb to the whims and caprices of those who seek to sabotage the joint efforts of Tantita, the Army, and the Civil Defence in the Niger-Delta, as their collaborative work has already yielded positive results in increased oil production.

Group reacts as Naval chief Is accused of oil theft

Meanwhile, the Oil Producing States Progressives Association (OPSPA) and the Centre for African Liberation and Socioeconomic Rights (CALSER) had expressed concern about a conspiracy by certain dissatisfied individuals to discredit Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff.

In a statement sent to journalists on Monday, January 29, the President of OPSPA, Tamunor Charles Wokne, said the rumoured allegations were an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing efforts to combat oil theft and bunkering activities in oil-producing states.

