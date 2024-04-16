President Bola Tinubu has announced that April 7 will now be celebrated as Nigerian Police Day

The president pledges to overhaul the entire police system by equipping the personnel with state-of-the-art equipment

The announcement has been met with commendation from renowned political figures like the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has laid out a plan to overhaul the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) during the maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations ceremony.

The President announced that the reforms, this time, will go beyond superficial changes and require a fundamental shift in the mindset and approach of the police force.

Tinubu pledges to flush out the bad weeds that are tainting the police force. Image: X/@abat

Source: Facebook

The announcement was made public by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, who posted the full brief of the speech on his X handle (formerly Twitter).

This transformation, Tinubu said, aims to create a modern, professional, and accountable police force that reflects the values of the nation, noting that investing in training and capacity-building is a key pillar of this initiative.

The president promised that officers will be equipped with the knowledge, skills, and expertise needed to address the complexities of modern policing.

The President also announced the dedication of the first week of April as Police Week, culminating in National Police Day on April 7th.

He said:

“Our idea of a modern police force goes beyond superficial changes like repainting office buildings and residences or simply procuring firearms,” stated President Tinubu, who Vice President Karim Shettima ably represented.

He emphasised that true reform requires adherence to ethical values and a commitment to justice as the foundation for stability.

He pledges that the government will procure essential resources like firearms, ammunition, armoured vehicles, and other fit-for-purpose equipment to enhance operational effectiveness and protect officers in dangerous situations.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the need to improve the status and well-being of police personnel. Measures will be implemented to enhance their lives throughout their service and retirement.

Tinubu's suggested reforms hailed

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commended the initiative while urging the weeding out of bad actors within the force.

Akpabio said:

"I commend the Inspector General of Police and I commend the police officers for the work of sacrifice and for maintaining peace and order in our communities."

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, expressed appreciation for the government's support and pledged the police force's continued dedicatione.

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, emphasised the importance of improved welfare packages for officers, believing it will contribute to their overall performance.

