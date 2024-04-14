Politicians and celebrities would not be spared if found abusing the nation's currency, EFCC disclosed

The anti-graft agency made this statement while reacting to the viral video of some prominent Nigerians including musicians abusing the naira after Bobrisky was jailed over abuse of naira without a fine option

The EFCC disclosed that more celebrities might likely go down as it is currently investigating several of them who have abused the naira

On Sunday, April 14, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) set the record straight against the dollarisation of the economy and the prosecution and conviction of those who abused the naira before February 7, 2024.

Naira abuse: EFCC ready to arrest other celebrities

In a statement on Sunday, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesperson, reacted to viral videos on social media showing some notable personalities in the country abusing the naira.

Recall that on Friday, April 12, mixed reactions trailed the the six-month sentence of Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, after being convicted for the abuse of the naira without the option of a fine.

Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser in the country, was arraigned before the federal high court in Lagos by the EFCC for naira mutilation, an offence punishable under the Nigerian constitution.

While some lawyers posited that Bobrisky should appeal the judgment because he is a first-timer, other Nigerians, however, were of the view that the judgment was right, considering that Bobrisky was not the first victim

Reactng to the development, the EFCC on Sunday, disclosed that it will investigate and prosecute any Nigerian involve in the naira abuse, including celebrities' and politicans.

The EFCC stated thus:

"On the issue of the works of the Commission against Naira abuse, dollarization of the economy and the enforcement of all extant laws relating to them, the EFCC appreciates the avalanche of public awakening, support and involvement demonstrated so far. Increasingly, members of the public are drawing the attention of the Commission to video recording of abuse of the Naira by Nigerians from all walks of life. These gestures amply demonstrate rising consciousness of the public to the sanctity of our national currency and the need for collaborative engagement to sustain the tempo.

"To this end, the Commission will always investigate and prosecute anyone involved in the abuse of the Naira. Old videos being exhumed and flying around for the attention of the Commission are noted as the Commission is sensitive to the fact that its Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and Dollarization of the economy commenced operations on February 7, 2024. However, going forward, new videos of such infractions will be investigated and prosecuted.

"At the moment, the Commission is investigating several celebrities involved in Naira abuse. Many of them have made useful statements to the Commission and many more have been invited by investigators working on the matter. The EFCC will not relent in its no-sacred-cow mode of operations and the public should be wary of running afoul of laws against the crime."

Lawyer speaks on Bobrisky's ordeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, revealed some challenges Bobrisky will experience during his six-month jail term in Kiriki Prison, Lagos.

Effiong via X opined that Bobrisky will have a difficult experience in the custodial centre (prison) because he does not seem like someone who can stay in a restricted environment under harsh and excruciating conditions.

