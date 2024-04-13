BREAKING: Army Reacts as Yoruba Nation Rebels Invade Oyo Govt Secretariat, Hoist Flag, Photos Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Ibadan, Oyo state - The Nigerian Army has confirmed the attack on the Oyo state secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.
The Army said its officers "promptly responded" to the incident and "had contact with adherents of the Yoruba Nation dressed in foreign military camouflage with berets and armed with dangerous weapons in buses and motorbikes".
In a statement on Saturday evening, April 13, Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesperson, said upon encountering soldiers, the armed Yoruba Nation separatists engaged Nigerian security agents in a shootout in the Oyo state capital.
Pictures of exhibits and arrested suspects were shared.
The Army's statement partly reads:
"Troops, utilising superior firepower, successfully subdued the attackers, who subsequently retreated in disarray.
"As a result of this engagement, nine members of the irredentist group were apprehended, while one Semi Automatic Pump Action rifle and ammunition were recovered."
Furthermore, the army stated that troops are on the track of the fleeing adherents, and the situation is under control.
More to follow...
