Sunday Igboho, the convener of the Yoruba Movement agitation, has returned to Nigeria for the first time in three years

The embattled Igboho locked horns with the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari over the herder-farmer clash in the southwest

Igboho, who returned for his mother's burial, alleged that ex-President Buhari tried to assassinate him during his struggle for Yoruba Nation

Saki, Oyo - Self-styled activist and Yoruba Nation advocate Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho, has alleged that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari sent operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to assassinate him.

Igboho stated on Friday, February 23, that he returned to Nigeria believing in divine guidance.

The self-styled Yoruba Nation activist returned to Nigeria for his mother's burial in Oyo state. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

According to The Nation, the activist returned to Nigeria on Thursday, preceding his mother's burial in the Saki region of Oyo State.

Speaking to his supporters in Oyo State in the Yoruba dialect, he alleged that his advocacy against Fulani herders' violence targeting farmers in the Southwest was the reason behind the attempted assassination plot against him.

He said:

“Buhari sent his soldiers and DSS to arrest me in my house because I said Yorubas are not slaves to Fulanis, they can’t suppress us in our father’s land.

“Fulanis can’t stop our fathers and mothers from going to their farms. But, I’m back with the power of God and authority not that of man.”

Igboho's ordeals under Buhari's govt

In 2021, following a violent clash between his associates and DSS agents at his home in Ibadan, Nigeria, Sunday Igboho, a proponent for Yoruba independence, departed Nigeria.

He sought refuge in the Benin Republic after being declared a fugitive by the Department of State Services.

In October 2021, he was apprehended in Benin Republic while attempting to travel to Germany.

He faced charges in that nation for allegedly consorting with criminal elements.

Senate to probe Buhari over N30 trillion expenditure

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has decided to investigate the expenditure of N30 trillion through various means during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate reached this decision following discussions with the government's economic management team, led by Wale Edun, who serves as the finance minister and the key coordinator for the economy.

According to reports from Legit.ng, members of the Senate claim that the imprudent use of overdrafts obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria, under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele, has significantly contributed to the current economic challenges facing Nigeria.

