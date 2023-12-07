Sunday Igboho has said the Ilana Omo Oodua movement has not dropped the agitation for the Yoruba nation

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a Yoruba man, from the southwest part of the country

Although it is believed in some quarters that Igboho and other Yoruba Nation agitators would halt their demand, the separatist leader insisted that the agitation is alive

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Ibadan, Oyo state - Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has said the agitation for a sovereign southwest country is still alive.

Igboho, in an interview with The Punch, published on Thursday, December 7, noted that the Yoruba Nation campaign precedes the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration and, thus, could not be stopped because of the incumbent Nigerian leader.

Sunday Igboho resolute about Yoruba Nation. Photo credits: Isokan Omo Oodua Tv, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Yoruba Nation agitation intact - Sunday Igboho

The Oyo-born activist explained that although the Ilana Omo Oodua movement has not been vocal lately, "we are still on the project and the United Nations (UN) is aware of our activities we have submitted correspondences."

His words:

"We haven’t dropped the agitation for the Yoruba nation despite the emergence of President Bola Tinubu. We have been on this agitation long even before Tinubu clinched the presidential ticket of his political party, the All Progressives Congress. Our agitation is not predicated on the election of a Yoruba man as the president of the country.

"Tinubu is a Yoruba man and his becoming the President can’t stop us from the struggle for the realisation of the Yoruba nation. We, in the Ilana Omo Oodua movement, have made this clarification several times in the media space.

"You may think that you haven’t heard from us or seen much of us recently, we are still on the project and the United Nations (UN) is aware of our activities we have submitted correspondences and letters keeping the world body abreast of our progression in the struggle for Yoruba."

"I didn't turn to cat": Igboho

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Igboho said it is true that some cats were killed during the midnight raid operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on his residence in July 2021.

Igboho stated that during the DSS raid, they shot his cats dead too. He, however, noted that contrary to rumours, he "did not turn into a cat to escape".

Court orders Benin Republic to pay Igboho N26m

Legit.ng also reported that the ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja on Tuesday, December 5, ordered the government of the Republic of Benin to pay Igboho 20 million CFA.

The sum is a sanction for 'unlawful detention and violation of Igboho's human rights'.

Source: Legit.ng