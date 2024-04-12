The NIME has clarified its position on the new national identity card, stating that it was meant to promote financial inclusion and other social services

The agency maintained that the clarification became necessary because of the mirage of criticism that followed the policy

Some stakeholders are of the view that the NIMC should improve its facilities and complete the capturing of citizens' data into its database

FCT, Abuja - The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has clarified its stance on the new national Identity card project, which is designed to promote financial inclusion and other social services.

The clarification became necessary following the barrage of criticisms against the new policy, considered unnecessary and a waste of resources.

The challenges of linking NIN to SIM

Major stakeholders have asked NIMC to improve its infrastructure and conclude the ongoing capture of citizens into its National Identity database instead of toying with the idea of a new national identity card midway and taking over the roles of financial institutions.

Due to infrastructure deficits, the commission has encountered a series of issues with its Servers in the past, creating major problems for citizens who need to link their National Identity Numbers (NIN) with their Subscriber’s Identity Modules (SIM) and those who are seeking the NIN for Passport issuance.

NIMC: Everything about new national ID card

However, the NIMC's Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, clarified in a message that “the new National ID Card is a single, convenient, and General multipurpose card (GMPC), eliminating the need for multiple cards—not three.”

His statement partly reads:

“The single GMPC has multiple use cases: Payments/Financial, Government intervention/services, travel, etc

“The National Identity Management Commission is working with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System to deliver the payment and financial use cases."

