JAMB has urged UTME and DE candidates who are having discrepancies in their O'level results to ensure that they make appropriate corrections before registering for its exams

The examination board maintained that affected candidates should either make the correction on the NIMC portal or visit WAEC

JAMB made this known while responding to candidates' queries on social media about the exams

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said candidates writing the 2024 Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) examination can't make corrections to their names, date of birth and other personal details on its platform, should in case they did not tally with the credentials.

The examination board urged candidates to make the corrections on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) platforms or visit the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and ensure that the details on their O'Level tally with that in their NIN before registering for the UTME and DE.

JAMB disclosed how candidates can correct names on their Olevel Photo Credit: JAMB

Source: Twitter

JAMB 2024: How to correct names on O'Level

JAMB made this known in a tweet to respond to a question by a DE candidate who said the number of names on his O'Level did not tally with that on his NIN and statement of result.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The candidate asked:

"@JAMBHQ, please, sir, I want to ask if my DE registration was successful. Three names were used on my NIN, and my statement of the result, but two names were used on my Olevel certificate. Though I've done my affidavit, I'm using the three names, not two."

JAMB, in its response, said:

"JAMB reckons with your details on the NIMC platform, not an affidavit. If the details on your O'level certificate don't tally with the one with the NIMC, the system will automatically reject it. It will be advisable to do the needful before approaching the registration desk."

See the tweet here:

JAMB sends message to candidates on verification

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB had announced the release of a bulletin for 2024 DE candidates seeking clarifications on various questions.

JAMB said the bulletin contained detailed information about the 2024 DE examination for all interested candidates.

JAMB also announced the extension of the 2024 DE registration, which will now close on April 25 instead of the earlier March 28.

Source: Legit.ng