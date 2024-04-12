Kingmakers in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, have appointed the current Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin, as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland

Legit.ng reports that the kingmakers are also the members of the Olubadan-in-Council

Oba Olakulehin’s appointment was ratified at a meeting held at Mapo hall on Friday, April 12

Ibadan, Oyo state - Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the current Balogun of Ibadanland, has been nominated as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oyo state, southwest Nigeria.

As reported by The Nation, Olakulehin was nominated on Friday, April 12, by the Osi Balogun, Oba Lateef Adebimpe, at the Olubadan-in-council meeting held at Olubadan Palace, Oja’ba, Ibadan.

Leadership newspaper also noted the development.

Those at the meeting included the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja; the Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole; the Ashipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; the Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; the Ekarun Olubadan, Oba Adebayo Akande; the Osi Balogun, Oba Lateef Adebimpe; the Ashipa Balogun, Oba Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Balogun, Oba Dada Isioye and the Ekarun Balogun, Oba Abiodun Azeez.

The stool of Olubadan of Ibadanland became vacant following the death of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun who died at University College Hospital (UCH) at the age of 81.

Olubadan stool: Ladoja speaks

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting of the Olubadan-in-council, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja said going by the meeting, the appointment of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland has been concluded subject to the consent of the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde.

According to Ladoja, a letter would be prepared by the local government and sent to Governor Makinde as soon as possible, adding that they hoped the governor would give consent to the letter as soon as possible.

Ladoja said:

“As soon as the governor gives consent to the letter, a date for coronation will be picked.”

