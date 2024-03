The Olubadan of Ibadan Oba Lekan Balogun has passed away. The 42nd Olubadan was 82.

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde announced this in a statement.

The Governor said the monarch passed away at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

