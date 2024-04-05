The next in the hierarchy to the Olubadan stool, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is expected to meet the kingmakers for his nomination as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland

Legit.ng gathered that Oba Olakulehin who has not been seen in public since Oba Balogun joined his ancestors on March 15 2024, will finally appear before the kingmakers

Olubadan is the royal title of the monarch of Ibadanland in Nigeria's southwest geopolitical zone

Ibadan, Oyo state - Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the Olubadan-designate, is set to meet the Ibadan kingmakers on Friday, April 5.

As reported by The Punch, Olakulehin is currently at his private residence at No 1, Cassia street, Alalubosa government reserved area (GRA) in the Ibadan South West local government area (LGA) of Oyo state.

This was reportedly disclosed by a family source.

According to him, Olakulehin will make his first public appearance any moment from now and will attend the next meeting of the Council of Obas in Ibadanland.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the development.

He said:

"Kabiyesi is at his house in Alalubosa as we speak. He will have a series of meetings today with the kingmakers and others."

Legit.ng reports that Oba Olakulehin has not made a public appearance since the death of the late 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun who reigned for two years, and that has prompted insinuations about the 84-year-old's health.

