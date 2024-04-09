The Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin is ill and not physically fit to rule as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Otun-Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Abimbola Ajibola, stated this on Tuesday.

Details emerge on why the Olubadan-designate can't be king

Olubadan stool became vacant after the demise of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who reigned for two years and died at 81.

Olakulehin would rank among the oldest monarchs to ascend to the position.

Ajibola, who made this known in a briefing at his Sanyo private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said the Olubadan-designate be given time to get well before he is pronounced.

