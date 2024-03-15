Global site navigation

5 Things to Know About Incoming Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin
Nigeria

5 Things to Know About Incoming Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • All tings being equal, the incumbent Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin, will be crowned as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland
  • Legit.ng reports that this is subject to the approval of the Oyo state governor, Oluwaseyi Makinde
  • Olakulehin will be crowned the new king following the death of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Owolabi Olakulehin is widely expected to succeed the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

If Governor Seyi Makinde gives his official consent, Olakulehin will become the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, The Punch reported on Friday, March 15.

Incoming Olubadan Owolabi Olakulehin/Olubadan of Ibadanland
Owolabi Olakulehin is the Olubadan designate. Photo credits: @Olaibi_RN, @gbot_man
Source: Twitter

Who is Owolabi Olakulehin? Legit.ng spotlights the incoming king.

1) Owolabi Olakulehin's local government of origin

Olakulehin hails from Ibadan Northeast local government area (LGA) of Oyo state.

Ibadan Northeast’s headquarters is on Iwo Road.

Olakulehin comes from the Okugbaja family in the Ita Baale area of Ibadan.

2) Incoming Olubadan, Owolabi Olakulehin's age

Olakulehin is an octogenarian.

Multiple reports say he is 84 years old. If authorities ratify is emergence, Olakulehin would be one of the oldest monarchs to assume the post.

3) Owolabi Olakulehin: One-time military man

Olakulehin has a military background, having served in the Nigerian Army (NA).

The Nigerian army is one of the most respected security institutions in West Africa.

4) Owolabi Olakulehin: Balogun of Ibadanland

The incoming monarch is the current Balogun of Ibadanland.

Balogun is a title of the Yoruba language of Nigeria which means "warlord" or roughly translated to "meet at war".

5) Owolabi Olakulehin: Former federal lawmaker

In 1992, during the third Republic under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olakulehin ran for the house of representatives.

He won a seat in the lower legislative chamber.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five of the seven kingmakers in Oyo dragged the state governor, Seyi Makinde, to court over the government’s alleged refusal to approve the selection of Prince Lukman Gbadegesin as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The aggrieved kingmakers also sued the attorney general/commissioner for justice, Biodun Aikomo, and the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs.

