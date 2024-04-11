A prominent Nigerian social commentator and LP chieftain, Morris Monye, has lamented the speculated death of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo

Initial reports said that Pope died in a boat accident on Tuesday afternoon, April 9, during a trip for a film production

However, hours later, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, disclosed that Pope is still alive

Anam River, Anambra state - Morris Monye, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has said amid poor health indices, the healthcare system in Nigeria is below global standard.

Monye was reacting to news of the alleged death of popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

Recall that Pope alongside, three others was on Tuesday, April 9, involved in a boat mishap on the Anam River in Anambra state.

The incident reportedly happened while they were returning from a movie location.

Fortunately, the 39-year-old actor was said to be alive after a mortuary attendant allegedly confirmed that he was still breathing.

Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), also later said Pope was alive and recovering in a hospital.

Sharing his opinion on the accident and subsequent medical assistance, Monye, who was not impressed, bemoaned Nigeria's healthcare system.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday night, April 10:

"The healthcare in this country is in an unpropitious state of miasmic decay.

"This whole Junior Pope saga highlights that we are in trouble."

