The death of Nollywood actor Pope Odowondo, aka Pope Junior, who passed away today Wednesday has left many in shock

While many are still trying to grab the news of his death, a video of his last moments caused a buzz online

In the video, the actor was seen going to a movie location on a boat and he had no life jacket on, as he records himself

The passing of popular Nollywood actor Pope Odowondo, aka Pope Junior, has left his family, colleagues, and fans speechless.

Late Pope Junior in his dark outfits. Image credit: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, April 10, hours before he passed, the actor seemed scared of the river as he told the man controlling the boat to take it easy.

He added that he is the only child of his parents, and he has three children that he is taking care of. The role interpreter, who was going to a movie location without a life jacket, noted that his wish was to take care of his children.

His death was announced by filmmaker Sam Olatunji who revealed the actor and three others died as their boat capsized along Anam river in Anambra state.

He captioned the video on Instagram:

"See me lamenting. The risk we take to entertain you. Crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket. Na wa o. Who does that?"

See the video of Pope Junior in the boat without alife jacket below:

Reactions trail Pope Junior's video

His fans and colleagues reacted to his video before he died and after his passing. See some of the reactions below:

@rechaelokonkwo:

"Oyom God is with you guys."

@stanley_ontop:

"God and you didn’t make it out alive. Rest in peace Swag Nation. Story cut short, their boat later capsized some minutes later."

@tufab:

"This life can never be understood. I just pray the news is fake. It’s like a scary movie. So heartbreaking."

@rixariskinsecrets:

"God forbid! We reject every bad news in Jesus' name!"

@chennifar:

"When you prank us finish come back come update us lol. God forbid, my chest cannot explode."

@bitcoin_chief:

"This hurts especially with this video."

@ibiwarietuk:

"I think say you be water person."

@mz_kach:

"Bia swag nation, if na play stop am o because why you go put your fans for this kind obi mbanienu. Who does that?"

@agborqueeneth:

"Swag, you must raise your kids oh. I refuse to believe this rumour."

