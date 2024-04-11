A prophecy issued by a man of God is now trending on social media as one of his churches insists they are coming to pass

The two sets of prophecies concern actors and actresses in the Nollywood industry as the prophet said he saw deaths lurking around

The prophecies were issued in 2021 and 2024, and the prophet's church is saying they are being fulfilled after the death of Junior Pope

The death of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope threw Nigerians into mourning, but some people are saying the sad event has been foretold.

The Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide, a Christian organisation, insists that its prophet has spoken about the death in Nollywood since 2021.

The church insists their prophet warned about deaths in the Nollywood industry. Photo credit: Instagram/Junior Pope and Facebook/Gen Roberts Jr.

In a new Facebook post shared shortly after the sad passage of Junior Pope, the church said their prophet, General Robert, had said there would be deaths in Nollywood.

Prophecies about deaths in Nollywood

The prophet had said in 2021:

"I see death coming to cover the Nollywood industry. Nollywood, pray."

In another set of prophecies issued in 2024, the prophet restated that he was still seeing death lurking around Nollywood. This time, he was specific, mentioning names such as Mr Ibu and Amaechi Muonago.

His words:

"I see Nollywood legends are gone. Zack Orji gone, Amaechi Munonago gone, Mr Ibu gone."

The church insists that the Nollywood industry should start listening to the prophet's words.

They wrote:

"This is a prophecy of since 2021 still playing up on till date (2024). Won't the Nollywood industry pray? Won't they come seek the face of God through the prophet? Why feel too big when all lives in the industry are in danger."

Man speaks about Junior Popes's death

Junior Pope's death has continued to trend on and off social media as fans mourn the Nollywood actor.

A video of a man speaking on the millions Junior Pope's family will spend in order not to bury him by the riverside is trending online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the late Junior Pope drowned in Anam River, Anambra state, while on his way to a movie production.

