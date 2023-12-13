Nigerian actor, Junior Pope, has shared his grass-to-grace story after building a new mansion

On social media, the movie star shared a video where he showed the self-contain he used to live in compared to his new mansion

A number of netizens were moved by the story of his hard work and growth, and they commended him

Much-loved Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, has gone online to share his success story with many fans.

Recall that the movie star and his wife, Qutejay, recently unveiled their new mansion on social media.

Junior Pope shared his grass-to-grace story after building a mansion. Photos: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the unveiling, Junior Pope shared more videos as he took fans on a journey of where he started from in the industry.

According to Junior Pope, when he first got to Asaba, he used to live in Zenith Hotel and work from there before he finally rented a one-room self-contained apartment.

After living in the self-con for a while, the movie star moved to a three-bedroom apartment with his wife, Qutejay.

However, their story finally changed, and they have now become owners of a brand new mansion. The video showed the building process from laying the foundation stage to a pastor blessing the land. The man of God also anointed the newly built mansion.

According to the Nollywood star, he was a man with an empty pocket but with a bag of dreams.

In the video's caption, Junior Pope thanked his wife for believing in him and for her many prayers. He wrote:

“Thank you for believing in me and for your love, prayers and patience……”

See the inspiring video below:

See another video of Junior Pope’s latest mansion below:

Fans inspired as Junior Pope shares his success story

Many fans were moved by Junior Pope’s growth story, and they shared their thoughts in his comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

obinwanne01:

“I become overjoyed when I see male actors winning like this. Cos these guys work so hard. Kudos bro very big congratulations I am very happy for you. And this will be the beginning of more keys.”

Destinyetikoofficial:

“May God be praised forever.”

maiconemeka:

“An empty pocket with a bag of dreams jnr pope 2023. GOD DID my own is next.”

rechaelokonkwo:

“You deserve the best bro , you’ve worked so hard nwannem.”

stanleyigboanugo7:

“What a little motivational piece right here! Congratulations Oloye!”

miss_got_u:

“This is what the lord was talking about when he says by your sweat and tears you and your beautiful wife and kids will enjoy the fruits of your labor congratulations away my brother more blessings.”

henryiyke1:

“Wa Ohoooo journey of a thousand miles begins with a step ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ big congratulations my own people.”

maiconemeka:

“MOTIVATION: hard work and consistency pays.”

adaezeeluke:

“This is a mansion.”

branbritcoutur:

“Wow wow. My favorite family. I join you to thank God for this he did for us. Love you plenty.”

