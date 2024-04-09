Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and religious activities.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Muslims usually gather to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, a day that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Hundreds of Muslims will take part in outdoor prayers and celebrations in different locations in Nigeria and across the globe.

Nigerians take a photo during Eid el-Fitr prayers in Lagos on May 2, 2022. Photo credit: Anadolu

'The Centre of Excellence', Lagos state; and Nigeria's capital city, Abuja, provides a vibrant tapestry of experiences. In light of this, Legit.ng writes on 12 thrilling locations to visit for Eid-el-Fitr 2024.

1) Beaches

Going to the beach is fun. When you are at the beach, all of your senses are stimulated.

There is the sound of crashing waves and people laughing, the feel of the sand beneath your feet, the sight of the beautiful scenery and everyone having fun, and the smell and taste of the sea air.

According to Travel Waka, there are over 50 natural beaches in Nigeria, with about 10 or more manmade beaches.

2) Jhalobia Recreation Park and Gardens

Escape the urban landscape and immerse yourself in the tranquillity of nature at Jhalobia Recreation Park and Gardens, a serene oasis in the heart of Lagos.

Spread across lush greenery and manicured gardens, this picturesque park offers a peaceful retreat for Muslims seeking solace and relaxation during the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

Stroll along winding pathways lined with colourful flowers and towering trees, or find a shady spot to enjoy a picnic with family and friends.

Children can explore the playground area, while adults can unwind with a leisurely boat ride on the serene lake. As you revel in the serenity of your surroundings, take a moment to reflect on the blessings of Eid-el-Fitr and express gratitude for the joys of life.

With its serene ambience and natural beauty, Jhalobia Recreation Park and Gardens provide the perfect setting for Muslims to connect with nature and rejuvenate their spirits during the three-day Eid-el-Fitr holiday.

3) EidFest Lagos

EidFest Lagos is considered by some people as the ultimate Eid festival and experience in Lagos state.

Eidfest is a one-day event that aims to deliver an experience that celebrates and promotes peace, love, and unity among Muslims.

The event creates a space for Muslims to converge, bond, eat, drink, play, network, and have a fun-filled, relaxing out-of-home experience in the spirit of the Eid-l-Fitr celebration.

The event was first held in May 2020, as a virtual festival due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition is scheduled to be held at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island (VI), Lagos.

4) Lekki Conservation Centre

Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) is a 78-hectare (190-acre) natural resource conservation.

It is located at kilometre 19, Lekki–Epe expressway, Lekki Peninsula II, Lekki.

5) Semona Park, Abuja

Semona Park is located at Lokogoma, Abuja. Funseekers can go there.

Most children admire the Park. There are spots for ice cream, barbecue, roasted fish, and pepper soup.

6) Splash Park, Kaduna

Splash Park, formerly Kofar Gamji Park, was built in 1914 to serve as a recreational centre.

It is notable as a fun spot.

7) Freedom Park

Freedom Park is a memorial and leisure park area in the middle of downtown Lagos on Lagos Island.

The park provides a much-needed green and serene space as well as beautifully landscaped gardens to make it attractive to visitors.

8) Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park

Hi-impact Planet is an amusement park with outdoor rides and indoor games for children, teenagers, and the whole family to have a fun-filled experience.

It is located at kilometre 12 Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Ibafo, Ogun state.

9) Monoliza Amusement Park, Area 11

Monoliza Amusement Park is a leisure centre in Abuja and a nice place for recreation.

It is a good place to take your kids to have fun.

Legit.ng understands that people purchase tickets to access the venue.

10) Mammy Market, Mogadisu barracks, Asokoro

The Mammy Market located at Mogadisu barracks, Asokoro, Abuja, is filled with great fun.

Visitors buy roasted fish and drinks and enjoy themselves there. The destination is an option for Eid fun-seekers in Abuja.

11) Unity Fountain

Unity Fountain, located near Transcorp Hilton Hotel, in Nigeria's capital city of Abuja, is a representation of the unity of Nigeria.

It is a fitting place for recreational purposes.

12) Visit to malls and cinemas

Malls are places where people can go as a family, as a couple, or with friends to spend some time.

You can also visit cinemas to watch the latest movies.

