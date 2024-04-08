Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has announced that the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, has announced that the 2024 Eid-el-Fitri will be on Wednesday, April 10.

The Sultan, who doubled as the president general of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), disclosed that the reason was that the national moon sighting committee could not see the new moon across the country.

When is Eid-el-Fitr in Nigeria?

Prof Sambo Junaidu, the chairman of the advisory committee on religious affairs of the sultanate council, in a statement made available to journalists in Sokoto on Monday, April 8, said the council accepted the report of the moon sighting committee and subsequently declared that Wednesday would be the first day of Shawwal 1445AH.

The statement partly read:

"The Sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings."

Happy Eid-el-Fitr - Sultan tells Nigerians

The Sultan then urged the Muslims to continue praying for Nigeria's peace and progress and wished the Muslim Umah a happy Eid-el-Fitr.

This came a few hours after Saudi Arabia announced that the moon had not been sighted and that the Eid-el-Fitr celebration would be held on Wednesday, April 10.

Saudi's chief astronomer, Abdullah Al-Khudairi, had earlier said the crescent moon would be difficult to see on Monday because of cloudy conditions in the kingdom. The announcement was made on the 29th of Ramadan 2024.

Here is the statement:

