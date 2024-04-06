President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart the FCT Abuja for Lagos ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration on Sunday, April 7

The Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays

Tinubu will observe the end of Ramadan in prayers for Nigeria and with family at his residence in Lagos

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will observe the Eid-el-Fitr Celebration in Lagos state.

Tinubu will depart the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja for Lagos on Sunday, April 7.

Tinubu will depart Abuja for Lagos on Sunday, April 7 Photo credit: @dipoaina1

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, April 6.

Ngelale said President Tinubu will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

“In deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan, the President will observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family.”

The Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims after the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

