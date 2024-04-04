The police recruitment board has published a list of 20 centres where final recruitment screening will be done for shortlisted candidates

States like Lagos, Sokoto, Kano, Cross Rivers are among those covered by the screening centres released on Thursday, April 4

The head of press and public relations of the Police Service Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said the screening will be held on Tuesday, April 16

The Police Recruitment Board on Thursday, April 4, released a full list of centres across Nigeria where successful and shortlisted applicants can undergo the compulsory medical screening..

The board was set up by the Police Service Commission (PSC) to facilitate the ongoing recruitment of Nigerians into the Constable Cadre of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to the Head Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the final stage of the screening exercise consist of a medical examination which will be held on Tuesday, April 16, made to run for two weeks.

Ani said:

“the candidates for the medical screening have already been contacted on the dates and time for their screening.”

Below is a list of the designated centres for the exercise:

Zone 1 Kano; Police cottage hospital Bompai, Kano Zone 2 Lagos; Police College Ikeja Zone 3 Yola, Police Clinic Yola Zone 4, Makurdi, Police Clinic Makurdi Zone 5 , Benin, Police Cottage hospital, Benin Zone 6, Calabar, Police hospital Calabar. Zone 7, Abuja, MD Abubakar Police Hospital Dei Dei Abuja Zone 8 Lokoja, Police Clinic, Lokoja Zone 9 , Umuahia, Police Hospital Umuahia Zone 10, Sokoto, PTS Clinic Sokoto Zone 11 Osogbo, Police Hospital Osogbo Zone12 Bauchi, PTS Clinic Bauchi Zone 13 Ukpo, Police Hospital Awka Zone 14, Katsina, Ibrahim Coomassie Cottage Hospital Katsina Zone 15 Maiduguri, Police College, Maiduguri Zone 16, Yenagoa, Zone 16 Headquarters Yenagoa. Zone 17, Akure, Police Hospital Akure Zone 18, Yobe, Utral Modern Police Hospital, Gashua Road, Damaturu Zone 19, Kaduna, Police College Clinic Kaduna Zone 20, Gusau, Police Secondary School clinic Zaria Road Gusau

Source: Legit.ng