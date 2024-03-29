President Bola Tinubu has expressed strong optimism over Nigeria's current challenges as Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ

Tinubu on Friday, March 29, noted that his administration commits to leading Nigeria on a path of recovery and glory

The president also thanked citizens for enduring painful sacrifices for the greater good since he became the nation's leader

Abuja - As Christians in Nigeria celebrate Easter, President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, March 29, said the same way Jesus Christ conquered death through the resurrection, Nigeria will triumph over its predicaments.

President Tinubu affirmed his commitment to lead Nigeria on a path of “recovery and sustainable growth” and expressed immense gratitude to citizens for making sacrifices since he inception of his administration.

In a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, his media aide, he joined the Christian faithful to commemorate Easter, describint it as “a significant moment and a glorious celebration of the triumph of life over death.”

Tinubu is certain that Nigeria will re-emerge and become glorious again (Source: @officialABAT/X)

Source: Getty Images

According to Ngelale, the president who called for unity and compassion in a time like this and beyond, in the statement "warmly greets Christians in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion, emphasising love, sacrifice, and compassion as the patent themes of this solemn season.”

He also noted that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity is an emphatic lesson for leaders and therefore, urged Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion and be steadfast in the pursuit of a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.

Tinubu “strongly commends Nigerians for the sacrifices they have made in the past few months for the nation to be steered to the path of recovery and sustainable growth,” said Ngelale.

He assured citizens that the seeds of patience that they had sown were beginning to sprout and would in no time bring forth an abundance of good fruits.

Tinubu Commits to ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda, Begs Citizens To Speak Positively About Nigeria

Meanwhile, Tinubu had urged Nigerians to uphold a hopeful perspective on the nation, emphasising that such optimism will pave the way for prosperity.

These remarks were made during his address at the unveiling of 3,112 housing units as part of the Renewed Hope Cities initiative in the Federal Capital Territory.

Tinubu, appearing in public for the first time since returning from a two-week trip to Paris, urged citizens to maintain optimism and speak positively about the country despite ongoing challenges.

Source: Legit.ng