The Saudi Arabia Kingdom has announced that the 2024 Eid-il-Fitr celebration will be on Wednesday, April 10

This is the kingdom said the new crescent moon could not be sighted on Monday, suggesting that Ramadan would be 30 as against 29, which was earlier speculated

Saudi Arabi has announced that the crescent moon was not sighted, and therefore, Wednesday, April 10, would be the day for the celebration of Eid-il-Fitr, while Ramadan will end on Tuesday, April 9.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Haramain, one of the leading media in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia said Eid-il-IFitr would be on Wednesday Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The tweet reads in part:

"May Allāh ﷻ allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him, may He accept our siyām, qiyām & a'māl & may He allow us to witness many more Ramadāns in good health. Āmīn."

Saudi's chief astronomer Abdullah Al-Khudairi had earlier said it would be difficult for the crescent moon to be sighted on Monday because of cloudy conditions in the kingdom.

Sultan directs Muslims to look for new moon

On Sunday, April 7, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Abubakar, asked Muslim Ummah to observe the crescent of Shawwal 1445AH starting Monday, April 8.

The Sultan made the announcement in a statement by the Secretary-General of NSCIA, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Oloyede said if the moon is sighted on Monday, then the Sultan will declare Tuesday as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr:

However, he said if the crescent is not sighted that day, Wednesday, 10th April 2024, automatically becomes the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

Eid-Il-Fitr: FG announces public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has announced a two-day public holiday to celebrate the end of Ramadan, known as Eid-el-Fitr.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, announced the holidays in a statement by the ministry's permanent secretary.

The announcement was made at a time when the Muslims in Nigeria were yet to be sure of the actual day for the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

Source: Legit.ng