FCT, Abuja - Eid el-Fitr is the earlier of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam (the other being Eid-el-Kabir).

Eid el-Fitr, also known as 'the festival of breaking the fast', is celebrated by Muslims worldwide as it marks the end of the month-long Ramadan fast, one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar.

Muslims in Abuja perform the prayer of Eid el-Fitr which marked the end of the fasting month of Ramadan on April 21, 2023. Photo credit: Anadolu

Legit.ng reports that Ramadan is expected to last either 29 or 30 days. Monday, April 8, is Ramadan Day 29 in Nigeria, thus, if the holy month reaches 30 days, it will end on Tuesday, April 9 in the prominent West African nation.

Although the federal government of Nigeria has declared Tuesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the country, as of the time of this report, the exact date the day will be marked is unknown.

Eid al-Fitr 2024 date in Nigeria

If the new moon is visible on Monday evening, April 8, and an official announcement is made by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), then the next day (Tuesday, April 9) will be Eid. If not, Muslims will then fast one more day to complete a 30-day month.

In some countries, they follow independent sightings of the moon.

When the sighting has been verified, Eid is declared on television, radio stations and at mosques.

In Nigeria, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the NSCIA, will make an official pronouncement. So, people are advised to wait for his announcement.

How is Eid el Fitr celebrated?

On Eid el fitr day, Muslims wear new clothes, prepare delicacies, do charity and greet their family and friends. Many would say 'Eid Mubarak'.

Furthermore, Eid el-Fitr is a time of official receptions and private visits.

Also on this day, young people receive their Eid presents. At home, a variety of dishes are made.

All Muslims should attend prayers on Eid day as most scholars, based on strong evidence, think that it is Wajib (obligation).

One of the purposes behind Eid prayer is to provide an opportunity for a large number of Muslims to attend congregations in an atmosphere of religious piety. Apart from prayer, the Eid sermon (after Eid Prayer) has also been made an integral part of this gathering and the prayer.

An adult Muslim is expected to pay zakatul fitr before offering of Eid prayer.

Eid Solat (prayer) takes place in the early morning (after Fajr) on the festival's day so you have to check with your local mosque for the prayer schedule in your area.

Muslims are encouraged to pray in congregation with their local community on occasions such as these.

Sunnah acts during Eid

Sunnah acts (tradition of Prophet Muhammed) during Eid include:

Leaving home early for the Eid prayer. Wearing your best clothes. Doing Ghusl (the process of washing the body in a specific way to purify it from spiritual impurities) for the Eid prayer. Offering the Eid prayer. Paying Zakatul Fitr. Exchanging pleasantries and embracing one another. Going out to the Eid prayer by one route and returning by another.

Tinubu travels to Lagos for Eid-el-Fitr

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will observe the Eid-el-Fitr Celebration in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria.

Tinubu departed the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, for Lagos on Sunday, April 7.

The special adviser to President Tinubu on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement.

